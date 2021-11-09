Two people have been sentenced for robbery in Carroll County.
21-year-old Javantae Rowe from Tchula and 17-year-old McKenzie Quinn, also of Tchula, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Carroll County Sheritt Clint Walker says the pair recently pleaded guilty of armed robbery.
The crime happened in February of 2020 at a gas station in Vaiden.
