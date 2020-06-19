Gun Violence in Greenwood Leaves More Victims

A surge of gun violence in Greenwood as two more shootings happen in Leflore county, making a total of six in the past week.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Wednesday around 11:28 p.m., Lefore County Sheriff's Department responded to shots fired at Bishop Apartments. At the scene, officials found 19- year old Aaron Davis shot. Davis was taken to the Greenwood Leflore Hospital before being transported to a Jackson hospital.
Yesterday morning, a Greenwood resident tells sources he heard gun shots around 1:46 a.m. Greenwood police said a victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. A suspect was brought into custody, but as of yesterday evening, no charges were filed.
On Monday, June 16th police responded to a call of shots fired around the Curtis Moore Apartments. When they arrived two victims were shot. 21 year old Jyquavious williams was taken to the hospital where he later died. 23 year old Juan Robinson was also taken to the hospital. He in listed in stable condition.
The Curtis Moore Apartments were also the site of a shooting on June 10th. Police say 19-year old Kelvin Cooks was charged with three counts assault for his alleged role in the case. This is an ongoing investigation.
