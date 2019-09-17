Gun Violence in Sunflower

Civilians of Sunflower are concerned of the rising gun violence in the city.
The Sunflower Police Department has been cracking down to limit gun violence in the city. This past week the police say they have collected about eight guns. Officials said most of these guns were taken from teenagers.
The city had a meeting this past Sunday to discuss the rise of guns.
Sunflower Police Chief Bobby Walker explained that he wants people to feel safe in the city.
"We had a lot of concerned that came out because they were concerned about their safety, but we assured them that we would do the best we can to get these guns off the street," Chief Walker said.
The police chief says no one has been injured in the past week from shootings and if you see anything suspicious to call the police.
