GREENWOOD - Greenwood residents calling their neighborhood a warzone on New Year's Eve night. Instead of using fireworks to celebrate shooting guns in the air as become a big problem, a family in Texas hit with the consequences of celebratory gunfire. Literally, Adam Henson and his family thankful no one was hurt when a bullet went through their roof and stopping thankfully in the drywall. Don't be stupid with a firearm. Be responsible. Right don't make other gun owners look bad. The Texas fathers still shaken up by what could have been back in Greenwood folks hoping gun owners understand that what goes up must come down before someone or something is struck. Candi Stone the Delta news
Gunfire no way to kick off the New Year, say experts
- Candi Stone
