GREENWOOD - Greenwood residents calling their neighborhood a warzone on New Year's Eve night. Instead of using fireworks to celebrate shooting guns in the air as become a big problem, a family in Texas hit with the consequences of celebratory gunfire. Literally, Adam Henson and his family th…

GREENWOOD - Greenwood residents calling their neighborhood a warzone on New Year's Eve night. Instead of using fireworks to celebrate shooting guns in the air as become a big problem, a family in Texas hit with the consequences of celebratory gunfire. Literally, Adam Henson and his family thankful no one was hurt when a bullet went through their roof and stopping thankfully in the drywall. Don't be stupid with a firearm. Be responsible. Right don't make other gun owners look bad. The Texas fathers still shaken up by what could have been back in Greenwood folks hoping gun owners understand that what goes up must come down before someone or something is struck. Candi Stone the Delta news

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.