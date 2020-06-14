Gunshots At A Cleveland Bar

In Cleveland, gunshots at a bar are being investigated by police.
Shots were fired at a bar called "The Bar" according to Cleveland Police. It happened around midnight Saturday night.
Police say one man was grazed on the head by what they believe was a bullet. He was treated and released from Bolivar Medical Center.
This is still an on going investigation.
