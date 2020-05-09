Gyms, Salons and Barber Shops Re-Opening Monday

Governor Tate Reeves discussed the re-opening Friday afternoon in a press conference. One of the most debated issues has been barber shops, salons and gyms being closed, but those business are now set to re-open on monday.
The governor said he wants to slowly start re-opening the state economy a few businesses at a time.
"I want to be clear we are allowing them to reopen with a large amount of guidelines that they must follow. This is not only for the business owners but also the individuals that want to get back in their local gym. We are hopeful and we are working towards having a deal in which we can get resources to small business owners," he said.
Currently the state is in phase two of re-opening. That means restaurants are allowed dine in costumers at 50 percent capacity, parks are open with limited hours and outdoor gatherings are limited to 20 people. Bars are still closed however.
And to find the guidelines that salons, barber shops and gyms must follow, you can check out the secretary of state's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.