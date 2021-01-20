A defendant was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2017 Greenville homicide.
District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said the trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday, but Parthenia Hamilton pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Charlie Stevenson.
Circuit Court Judge Richard Smith ordered the maximum sentence.
The investigation found that Hamilton and Stevenson had been dating, and that Hamilton stabbed Stevenson after an argument over an air conditioner in Stevenson's home.
The plea and sentencing were at the Washington County Convention Center to allow for social distancing.
Richardson said potential jurors arrived at the convention center wearing masks. He said that shows they were committed to justice in their county, “even in these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.