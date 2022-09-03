GREENVILLE - A couple of Delta casinos made lots of people very happy on this Friday heading into labor day.
Harlow's Casino Resort & Spa donated 5-thousand dollars to the Mississippi Delta Blues & Heritage Festival in a check presentation Friday. As the title sponsor, Harlow’s provides a very generous cash donation and other in-kind services. Harlow’s has continually enjoyed the position of being the host hotel for the headliners.
President and General Manager, Roscoe Greene said. “We are proud of being a good corporate and community partner and relish the opportunity to support such a cultural and historic event at the same time.”
Harlow's generosity didn't end there. The casino, owned by Churchill Downs donated 15-hundred dollars to the Salvation Army of The Delta.
Up the road in Tunica, Gold Strike Casino spread 100-thousand dollars among ten Memphis charities.
Among the Memphis beneficiaries, the Mid-South Food Bank, The Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center, and the Ronald McDonald house, which plans to open Camp BOLD in North Mississippi for children with developmental disabilities.
The Mississippi Council on Economic Education also received a grant.
