MERIGOLD - The U.S. Department of Education honors a Department of Education named Hayes Cooper Center a National Blue Ribbon school. Staff, students, and parents celebrated the award.
Principal Renee Lamastus explains, "Everybody has on blue because we're celebrating being a National Blue Ribbon school. So, each year, we have accountability data, and our state determines school that have shown consistent excellent accountability data for several years. And we were nominated this year by the state of Mississippi."
Parents came to see the moment as well. Parent Nancy Joe says, "I have a daughter in 6th grade, so umm very excited so. And I have a child that graduated two years ago, so he had input in the blue ribbon school too because he was here three years ago. So, it's very exciting, and it's such an honor."
Although Lamastus and parents felt great about the award, the people who were the most excited were the students. Hayes Copper's grateful to be a blue ribbon school, and they plan to keep striving for excellence.
