It was another very hot and humid day across the Delta. High temperatures soared into the mid-90s with the temperature in Greenville reaching 97.
The Heat Indices ranged from 103-110 degrees across the region today. This type of heat can lead to health problems such as heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.
Dr. Pulliam from the Greenville Family Medical Center says staying hydrated is the most important thing when temperatures reach these levels.
Other tips for staying safe during the summer heat are:
1) Stay Hydrated
2) Wear loose fitting clothing
3) Wear light colored clothing
4) Take frequent breaks
5) Find shade or air conditioning to cool off
6) Avoid working outside in the heat of the day (11 AM - 6 PM)
The heat wave that is locked in place across the Delta will be around for at least the next week. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday may reach the triple digits which would be the hottest temperatures of the year.
With the heat staying in place it is important to adhere to the heat safety tips provided above.
