ATTENTION ALL FOODIES, COOKS AND CHEFS!
THE MISSISSIPPI STATE EXTENSION SERVICE IS SPONSORING A "HAPPY HEALTHY COOKING COURSE" RIGHT HERE IN GREENVILLE.
KAREN WILLIAMS HAS THE STORY.
REPORTER:
"If you are looking for a way to plan your foods with different tastes, your
favorite foods by the way, with a new and healthy twist to it, then I have the
place for you!"
"Cooking Matters is a free six-week course sponsored by the Mississippi State
Extension Service. The course empowers families with skills needed to stretch
their food budgets, cook healthy meals and have nutritious foods at home. Each
week participants are engaged with cooking and practicing skills in the kitchen."
"Our next class is going to be next Thursday. This class is currently full but we
will be offering this class again in April so be on the lookout. We try to post on
Facebook. We try to recruit at recruiting events but if you are interested in the
April 4th you can contact me at 662-334-2669. And if you are not in this county,
you contact your local Mississippi Extension Service. Also, you can contact the
Community Wellness Planner in your county."
"We will teaching Cooking Matter class and I will be starting a new one at the end
of March. The classes are all year around, so call as soon as you can --- tell us your
availability."
REPORTER:
"Participants learn how to prepare healthy foods on a budget but taste always matters."
"Okay guys. This is the strawberry and blueberry parfait and I am going to sample it." I'm
going to get a bit more, let's see. Guys this is very good. So again if you want to get out
here and try for the next six weeks this particular class is booked solid. But they will start
back up towards the end of March and April. And we will have that contact information for
you."
"And this is Karen Williams, bon apetit!"
PARTICIPANTS WILL LEAVE EACH SESSION WITH INGREDIENTS TO PREPARE THEIR
RECIPE AT HOME. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT NATASHIA LEWIS AT
662-334-2669.
