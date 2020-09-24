The last 24-36 hours featured periods of heavy rain along with flash flooding across portions of the Delta. Rainfall amounts ranged from 2-6" with the highest amounts along the Mississippi River from Rosedale to northeast Louisiana. Greenwood and Greenville both broke a daily rainfall record for yesterday's date.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will move out of the region by this afternoon and conditions will quickly improve. It will remain cool and cloudy with high temperatures only topping out in the lower-70s.
The sunshine will return this weekend with high temperatures returning to the mid-80s. However, the warm up will be short-lived as a series of cold fronts are slated to move through next week bringing us our coolest air of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.