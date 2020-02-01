Greenville hosting its fourth annual heritage rodeo that kicks off this weekend. The first activity will hose a show for local students.
The city has once again partnered with Big Rodeo Project to put on the event. The rodeo will get underway at the Washington County Convention Center.
Friday some area students were treated to barrel and sheep racing. Some state college students were also in attendance to learn of scholarship opportunities.
Saturday crowds can expect to see bull riding, steer wrestling and team roping among other events.
Dr. Annie Powell Williams said they want to educate kids on the opportunities rodeo can provide.
"So we wanted to expose them to colleges that offer rodeo scholarships because often times kids look to basketball, academics, football. Soccer and all those different types of sporting events but often times they forget about rodeo so we want to bring this to light so that the community can know there is a future in rodeo," she said.
If weather permits the trail ride will get underway Saturday at 2 o'clock. The actual rodeo kicks off at seven. Advance tickets are ten bucks and fifteen at the door. For more info call James Hardiman at 662-927-0400.
