GREENVILLE - The Mississippi River Wednesday sat at it's 8th lowest water level on record according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Tuesday, the guard reported tow groundings near Memphis, and Stack Island Mississippi, near Lake Providence.
The groundings triggered waterway closures around both sites. In fact the Coast Guard has reported 8 groundings in the past week due to low water levels.
The guard has now set up what it calls a Marine Transportation Recovery Unit to get traffic moving again.
Meantime barge companies have reduced tow sizes from 36 to 25 barges to lighten the load, according to the Corps of Engineers.
It comes as a good news, bad news year unfolds for Delta soybean farmers, who's had a great year and a great crop.
You might be able to tell that if you live near a grain elevator like the ones in Greenwood or Greenville.
But weather conditions and the bankruptcy of a big Greenwood elevator presents some serious challenges this year.
William Hill had to drive WAY out of his way to get his soybean crop to market.
"At the moment our Greenwood farmers grain is full, and so is Belzoni so we have no choice but to bring them up here," he explained.
He brought them to Farmer's Grain at the Port of Greenville, where every day, trucks line up for a mile or more... to do the same thing.
And while, all these beans keep coming in, The Mississippi River, our main method of getting them out... presents a challenge this year.
"Now river stages during this time of year are always low. Occasionally you have maybe your record lows lower than normal. I would say that this year. fits that description," said Tommy Hart, who runs the Port of Greenville.
If you need proof there's low water on the Mississippi look no further than the Greenville terminal where you can see the water lines.
You can see dozens of barges, stuck at the port, because they're overloaded... too heavy to run the river at this low level.
Forecasts call for the river to drop even more, so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has stepped in to regulate river traffic.
"Sometimes the Corps will set one way traffic for 24 hours and then the next 24 go the other direction," Hart explained.
"It's just like taking a six lane road and making it a two lane road for a while. Well, sometimes a walking path... it can get that severe"
That's when the Corps of Engineers brings out dredges to deepen the channel and keep traffic moving.
Already we have shipping restrictions from Cairo all the way to Greenville.
Meanwhile... the trucks keep lining up, to drop off what most experts call a "bumper" crop.
You might call this the perfect storm for soybeans. Experts say we're gonna grow 124 metric tons of soybeans this year. That's why these trucks are lined up here to offload it to grain elevators.
But getting it out is slow, because of the decreased traffic on the low river. The day we checked it out, the tows that came by looked smaller than usual, but, they came one right after the other.
That increases shipping costs... right now, to record levels.
Even so, Hart says, we move grain differently they we did even ten years ago. We have on-farm storage, and bigger grain silos at places like Farmer's Grain.
So while we might not have the opportunity to ship as much as we'd like... we have more capacity to keep significant volumes of grain around until prices go higher, or transportation costs lower.
So the trucks keep lining up.... but Hart says, not forever.
"I should remind you that it's short-lived it takes about three or four weeks to get that crop shipped out or our area but that's our economy. Just look at the trucks on the road and cheer for every one that goes back because that's dollars that all of us will eventually get a part of," he said.
Especially William Hill, who hopes like Hart, that what's left of Hurricane Ian and dump enough rain in the Ohio Valley that it will flow down the Mississippi and ease the transpiration trouble here.
Hill says, this good soybean crop is too good to waste.
"I guess the oil and everything that comes out of them that they make biodiesel and stuff is pretty helpful," he said.
But only... if it can get to the people who need it.
