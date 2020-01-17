High River Levels Cause Hunting Season Closures

Due to heavy rains and rising river levels, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has projected dates of closures for hunting season. As a result of these high-water levels, all hunting except for Waterfowel will close based on these parameters projected date of closure levels for each zone.
Zone 1, which falls in Desoto, Tunica, and Coahoma counties, is projected to reach 34 feet on Tuesday, January 21st. It will close until the Mississippi River level reaches or falls below 32 feet.
Zone 2, which lands in Coahoma, Bolivar, and Washington counties, is projected to reach 41 feet on Monday, January 20th. It will be closed until the river level reaches 39 feet or below.
Zone 3, which is Washington and Issaquena counties south of Highway 82, west of Highway 1, and north of Highway 14, is projected to reach 48 feet on Monday, January 20th. It will be closed until the river level reaches 46 or below.
Zone 4 is projected to reach 43 feet today, January 17th. It will remain closed until the river level hits 41 feet or below. Zone 4 lands in Issaquena, Sharkey, and Warren counties.
Lastly Zone 4B, is projected to reach 90 feet and will remain closed until Steele Bayou levels fall to or below 88 feet. Zone 4B includes Sharkey, Humphreys, Yazoo, Issaquena, and Warren counties.
MDWFP will increase its law enforcement presence in the affected areas to patrol the levees, ensure public safety for residents affected by rising waters, and enforce wildlife laws that protect animals displaced by floodwaters.
For more information about this closure and to view a map displaying closure zones visit www.mdwfp.com or call the number 601-432-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.