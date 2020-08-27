High Speed Chase in Carroll County Ends with Collision and Arrest

A high speed chase in Carroll County leads to a collision and an arrest.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports yesterday around 10:30 a.m. multiple law enforcement agencies including the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Holmes County Sheriff's Department, and Mississippi Highway Patrol pursued a suspect in a stolen vehicle north of Interstate 55 to Madison County to Carroll County.
The suspect, 34-year old Jerrico Antwan Grant, allegedly exceeded speeds of 110 miles per hour.
As the suspect entered Carroll County, law enforcement attempted to surround the vehicle when the suspect drove into Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker's truck.
Grant was out on bond for his alleged role in multiple burglaries. He has been taken into police custody. Walker was checked for injuries at a local medical center and has since been released.
