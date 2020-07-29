High Speed Internet Coming to Carroll County

Meanwhile, residents in Carroll County will be receiving high speed internet as well.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Delta Electric Power Association will be receiving at 4.4 million dollar grant to provide high speed broadband internet along with electricity.
Earlier this year, Delta Electric received 65 million from Mississippi legislature to provide high speed internet to areas lacking access.
According to the article, less than a third of residents in Carroll County have access to broadband.
