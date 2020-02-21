Highway Closure in Yazoo County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed a highway due to an embankment in Yazoo County.
Both directions of state route 16 located 1.4 miles east of US Highway 49 in Yazoo City and 1.7 miles west of Old Benton Road in Yazoo County has been closed.
MDOT released these images showing the severity of the road.
