Hit and Run Leaves One Man Dead in Grenada

The Grenada Police Department are investigating a hit and run.
Grenada Police Department report 46-year old Dewayne Tellis was struck and killed around 10:30 Friday night at the intersection of Gayosa and South streets.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update you as we find out more information.
