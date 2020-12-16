With the holidays just around the corner, people may still be doing their last minute shopping. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued holiday shopping safety tips for women.
Number one, be aware of your surroundings.
Remember where you park to avoid wandering around a parking lot.
Avoid carrying over sized purses.
Lastly, avoid shopping after dark alone.
