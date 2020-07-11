Hollandale Food Giveaway

In Hollandale on Saturday, the city was handing out food boxes to the community.
That's in partnership with community Tree House Center of Detroit, West Group Holdings and USDA Farmers to Families.
The giveaway was held at the Hollandale City Hall. Volunteers were there to help sign in residents and distribute the boxes. The event was scheduled to begin at 11 but organizers say they started earlier because residents were lining up before well before then.
Several city officials were there to help pass out boxes.
Gerladine Haggard from the Board of Aldermen was there help.
"We'd just like to stick together and we work together just trying to make sure that our community and the people in our community are safe and that we're doing some things that will let the community know we love each other and we're trying to help each other," she said.
Alderemn Bryine Smith was there as well.
"I just want to let you know as the Board of Aldermen that we we're here for you, we're here to support you and we love all our citizens and we continue to do the right thing to keep this thing going," he said.
City officials say they had over 300 boxes to give out to residents.
