Hollandale Food Giveaway

In Hollandale, the city will be providing food boxes to the community.
That's in partnership with Community Tree House Center of Detroit, West Group Holdings and USDA Farmers to Families. Boxes will be available for distribution Saturday July 11 at 11 a.m. The giveaway will be held at the Hollandale City Hall. That's located at 200 East Avenue South in Hollandale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.