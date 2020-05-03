Holmes County Inmate Caught

The Holmes County Sheriff's Department reporting that escaped inmate Ronnie Madison has been captured.
26 year old Ronnie Madison escaped from the Holmes County Jail on April 20. He was being held on two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Authorities say he was captured with assistance from the U.s. Marshal's task Force, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Neshoba County Sheriff's Office.
Madison is being held at the Holmes-Humphrey's Regional Correctional Facility.
