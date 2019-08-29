The Holmes County Consolidated School District is seeking volunteers to serve on a steering committee for the county's first school bond.
The district is seeking $16.6 million in a school bond referendum, to be decided by voters on Nov. 5.
A dinner meeting will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Harvester Restaurant on Mississippi Highway 12 in Lexington.
Volunteers are asked to serve on a steering committee that will share information with news media and the public, in hopes of persuading voters to support the referendum.
If approved, the bond will fund construction of three new schools - a pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade school in Durant, a ninth-grade center and a 10th- through 12th-grade school.
The bonds would raises taxes for some residents by about $100 per year, district officials said.
