Holmes County Sheriff's Department Announces Death of Deputy

The Holmes County Sheriff's Department released a statement on their Facebook page about the death of one of their own.
They said, "It is with heavy and sincere heart that Sheriff Willie March, along with the Holmes County Sheriff's Department deputies and staff, is saddened to announce the transition of our beloved Deputy Kenny Wilson. Though we are in pain, we know earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. We ask that you keep his wife and entire family in your prayers."
