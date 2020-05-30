'Hometown Outreach' Project

The city of Metcalfe held their hometown outreach event Saturday.
That's in partnership with the Community Foundation of Washington County and Delta Regional Medical Center. The Ephesus Church Food Pantry also joined in. The goal is to deliver food and free covid-19 testing to communities who are in need. Event organizers say it's been awesome to have inter agency cooperation to put on these events.
Kim Dowdy from Delta Regional Medical Center says they had a good turnout for testing.
"It really has been a beautiful partnership with all of the agencies because this hometown outreach is really bringing healthcare, the food distribution actually bringing caring for the communities to the communities," she said.
Terri Lane is the executive director of the Community Foundation Of Washington County.
"It's a great combination of fresh food along with pantry staples that allow residents to extend the life of the food box and really be able to branch out that desperate need for emergency food," she said.
The mayor even came out to help with the event.
"Oh we love to get together and have these types of events and the testing it's a positive so we're going to keep it going we may try to network and do it again," Mayor Walter McDavid Jr. said.
The next event will be held in Glenn Allen on Wednesday, June 3. That will be at the first baptist church from 9 am to noon...they ask that you bring a valid ID with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.