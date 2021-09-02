MGN shooting graphic

Few details made public in the latest homicide in Greenville.

Sam Hurt III, 23, was killed Wednesday.

Washington County Coroner Methel Johnson said Hurt sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the area of Ridge Avenue.

The Greenville Police Department has not released any information about this shooting.

Hurt is the 23rd person to die of violence in Greenville so far in 2021.

