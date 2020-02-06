A homicide in Leland leaves one man dead.
The Leland Police Department report last night 43- year old Miguel Orlando Patterson came to the police department with a gunshot wound to the face.
Officers responded to the victim, and Patterson was sent to Delta Regional Medical Center.
Patterson was later pronounced dead.
Leland police are investigating this as a homicide. This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update you as we find out more information.
