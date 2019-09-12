Homicide Investigation in Greenville

The Greenville Police Department is investigating the homicide of 36-year-old Michael Hudson.
Earlier today, officers of the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of John Street in reference to shots fired in the area. Officers did not locate any evidence of a shooting at the time of dispatch.
Approximately 10 minutes later a complainant called the police department and advised her son was shot in the back yard of her residence. The victim was located in the rear of a residence in the 1100 block of Margaret. The victim appeared to have been shot several times.
Emergency medical personal was dispatched and transported the victim to DRMC. Once at DRMC the victim succumb to his injuries.
Investigators of the Greenville Police Department's criminal investigation division are actively following up leads on this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.
If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 662-378-1515 or Crimestoppers at 662-378-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.