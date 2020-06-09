Homicide Investigation in Grenada

A man is found dead Sunday night in Grenada.
This according to the Grenada Star who reports the Grenada Police Department are investigating the death of 36-year old Mark Denton who was found dead Sunday night near Washington Street.
Police Chief Garrett Hartley told sources that officers responded to a series of calls shortly before 11 p.m. He went on to say that authorities are investigating as a homicide. The Mississippi bureau of investigation has been called to assist in the case.
Currently there are no arrests in connection to the case.
This is Grenada's second murder of the year. 29-year old Quentin Williams was shot and killed on Gayosa Street on March 13th. A Grenada woman was arrested and charged for his death.
