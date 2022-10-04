A weekend celebration turned deadly in Sunflower County.
Shots were fired in downtown Drew, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized.
"There ... where the perpetrator was standing," said Drew Police Chief Terry Tyler. "He fired shots. Under there behind that tree."
Tyler described the scene Saturday night. The shooting happened during Drew Day festivities downtown. Local residents and people who used to live in Drew were out for a good time.
Tyler said officers, some of them on duty, were patrolling the area before the shooting.
"I actually got a call saying young people, walking around with some guns with extended magazines," Tyler said. "Upon that, I activated all the units, told them to be visual. Be very visual. If they see anybody with guns sticking out of book bags, or out of their pants to make sure they handle it. And they did snatch a few people with guns."
Shortly after that, shots were fired. Tyler said the suspected shooter and both victims were from the Cleveland area. One 18-year-old was killed, and a 26-year-old was hospitalized.
"We're gonna try real hard to bring justice to the family," Tyler said.
Tyler said officers saw the shooter. During foot pursuit, the gunman fired toward officers, but the officers did not return fire because of the crowd of people in the area. At least a few shots entered a nearby building. The shooter escaped.
Tyler said investigators have the names of possible suspects.
"We have witness statements and things of that nature," he said.
