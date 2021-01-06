Homicide suspect released

A homicide suspect has been released on bond in Bolivar County.
Shacresha Skinner, 21, of Rosedale is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Kentrevian Edwards, 22, also of Rosedale.
The shooting happened on December 30 at Gourley Apartments. Rosedale police and Bolivar County sheriff's deputies responded.
Skinner appeared in court on Tuesday. She was released after posting $15,000 bond.
