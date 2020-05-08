Hospitals Financially Impacted By Pandemic

Hospitals across the country have not only been overloaded caring for patients with coronavirus. But they have also been financially impacted as well.
More and more people are declining hospital visits for regular treatment out of fear of coronavirus. And most places have just started offering elective surgeries again.
That's led to a decrease in patient visits and incoming revenue for hospitals around the country, just like restaurants and other businesses.
Hospitals have now had to furlough some employees to remain financially viable.More than 200 hospitals have had to furlough workers according to Becker's Hospital Review.
And here at home, Delta Regional Medical Center has felt that financial strain as well.
CEO Scott Christensen sat down with us to speak about some of the issues the hospital has faced.
"We have had to deal with some furloughs so far and some reduced hours and things and again that's really a function of the number of patients we're seeing. We've seen volume drop off across the board and i really hope that people aren't staying home and letting some of the things and chronic conditions they have get worse," he said.
Christensen said the hospital is still financially sound and is not in danger of closing. But it has been tough to have to furlough workers during this pandemic.
