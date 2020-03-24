House Fire in Greenville Investigated as Homicide

A house fire in Greenville is being investigated as a homicide.
On Saturday, March 21st around 6:26 a.m. The Greenville Fire Department and Greenville Police Department were dispatched to a residential fire at 517 East Moore. Upon arrival, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire, while locating a subject inside.
The Washington County Coroner responded and pronounced the subject deceased. The cause of death will be publicly released pending the autopsy results. Criminal investigators are currently investigating this incident as a homicide based on information at the scene. The victim's car was also taken from the location, but has since been located.
This is an active investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers may be reached by phone or through the P3 tips app.
