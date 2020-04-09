House Fire Turned Homicide

A Greenville resident pleading with the public to come forward with any information they may have on her father's death.
On March 28th, The home of Charles Bowman went up in flames. According to his daughter, police found his body inside the residence. Bowman had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The pastor's car was also reported stolen. Police are still investigating the case.
His daughter is remembering him now after laying him to rest. She said he was a beloved pastor in the community. She tells us the last time she saw him he was celebrating his 67th birthday and she gave him a birthday gift.
The daughter is now asking the community to come forward with any information they may have about the fire that broke out at 517 East Moore Street leading to his death. If you have any information you are urged to call Greenville Police at 662-378-1515.
