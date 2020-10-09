As hurricane Delta approaches the U.S., Mississippi Emergency Management is reminding people to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.
There are several ways to do this. You can listen to your NOAA weather radio, listen for outdoor weather sirens, check online and use weather apps. You can also change your notifications on your smart phone to receive emergency updates as well, and of course don't forget that your Delta News weather team will be providing complete storm coverage online and on air as we prepare for hurricane Delta.
It's also important to know which National Weather Service covers your county and how to reach them. Here in the Delta we are covered by the NWS Jackson office. They can be found on Facebook at "NWS Jackson MS or online at weather.gov/jan.
