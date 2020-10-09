Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 73F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.