A church in Humphreys County working to protect people from COVID-19 by handing out free masks and hand sanitizer.
Evans Chapel United Methodist Church in conjunction with Humphreys County High School Cheerleaders and First SDA Congregational Health Team sponsored a mask give away for the Humphreys County community.
This event was co-sponsored by The Delta Health collaborative in Greenwood and the Mississippi State Department of Health, Healthy Equity Response team stop the spread.
More than 100 masks were given away.
