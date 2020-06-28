Humphreys County Drive Thru Testing

Humphreys County will be having drive thru covid-19 testing. That's set for Wednesday July 1. The site will be at the UMMC Community Care Clinic. It's located at 16463 Highway 49 W. in Belzoni.
Testing hours will be noon to 4 p.m. The C-Spire app is no longer available. You can be screened for an appointment online at umc.edu/covidscreening or by calling 601-496-7200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
