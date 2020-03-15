Humphreys County Missing Man

A Humphreys County family is asking for the public's help finding their family member.
Chester Redman went missing on Wednesday the 11th. He was last seen at Bee Lake near Thornton Mississippi. He did not return home from checking his fishing nets.
The Humphreys County Sheriff's Department said they found his boat capsized on the lake and his trucked still parked at the lake.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff's Department at 662-247-2551.
