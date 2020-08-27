Hurricane Laura Downgraded to Category 2

Hurricane Laura officially made landfall about 1:50 a.m. EDT at Cameron, Louisiana as a preliminary category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. The storm’s power has raised fears of a 20-foot (6-meter) storm surge that forecasters say would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast.
it has now been downgraded to a category 2.
In the latest report from the National Weather Service, hurricane conditions are spreading farther inland across southwestern Louisiana.
There is catastrophic storm surge with hurricane force winds and flash flooding that will continue into Thursday morning.
Fort Polk, Louisiana recently reported a sustained wind of 45 mph and a wind guts of 70 mph.
in Lake Charles, Louisiana, maximum sustained winds of 105 mph were present with minimum central pressure.
Right now there is a flash flood warning for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Tunica counties in Mississippi. That was issued Thursday morning at 6:01 a.m. and is set to expire at 7 p.m. on August 28.
There is a wind advisory in place for Adams, Bolivar, Claiborne, Franklin, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, and Yazoo counties in Mississippi. That was issued Thursday morning at 4:59 a.m. and is set to expire Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.