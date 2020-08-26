Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.