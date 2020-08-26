Hurricane Laura made landfall just before 2 a.m. EDT near Cameron, Louisiana, as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to officials with the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday morning confirmed the state’s first death connected with the storm, telling MSNBC that a 14-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her Leesville-area home.
Update 11:25 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: The Louisiana National Guard has been deployed to help clear roadways and assess damage left in Lake Charles by the passage of Hurricane Laura.
Update 11:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents to remain indoors on Thursday as Hurricane Laura swept over the state.
“Now is not the time to go sightseeing,” Edwards said. “The threat (Laura) poses to Louisiana is far from over. Stay home, continue to heed warnings from local officials and monitor your local news to stay informed.”
Hurricane Laura was a Category 1 storm Thursday morning as it spun over northwestern Louisiana en route to Arkansas, according to the NHC.
Update 11 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: The center of Hurricane Laura was about 55 miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana, on Thursday morning and slowly moving toward Arkansas, according to the NHC.
The storm weakened slightly, with maximum sustained winds measured at 75 mph.
The storm is hitting during Arkansas students’ first week back at public school since March. Many schools in the southern half of the state opted to cancel classes Thursday or dismiss early because of the storm.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared an emergency and set aside $250,000 for the state to prepare for the hurricane’s impact. Hutchinson said the state will have search and rescue teams on standby.
Update 10:20 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura has weakened to become a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to information released by the NHC.
Forecasters warned in a 9 a.m. CDT update that “damaging winds and flooding rainfall (are) spreading inland over western and central Louisiana.” Officials added that “life-threatening storm surge continues along much of the Louisiana coast line.”
Update 10:10 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the state’s first death connected with Hurricane Laura to MSNBC on Thursday morning.
“We know that we have at least one fatality now in Louisiana,” Edwards said.
The governor said a 14-year-old girl in the Leesville area died after a tree fell onto her home.
“I suspect that won’t be the last (fatality), although I pray that we don’t have anymore,” he said.
Update 9:40 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: President Donald Trump plans to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday to be briefed on Hurricane Laura, CNN reported, citing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The president is “closely monitoring Hurricane Laura” and has spoken with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, McEnany said in a statement posted on social media.
“The President encourages all in the storm’s path to listen to the safety guidance of state and local officials,” McEnany said.
Update 9:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hundreds of thousands of people have lost power across Louisiana and Texas on Thursday as Hurricane Laura brought powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast.
Officials with New Orleans-based power company Entergy said Wednesday that people in the areas hardest-hit by Laura could experience outages for weeks.
“This is a serious weather event and has the potential to cause significant and widespread damage, including to our electrical system,” John Hawkins, vice president of distribution operations for Entergy in Louisiana, said Wednesday in a news release.
“During these times, the safety of the public and our employees is paramount. We will begin restoring power as soon as it is safe to do so, but customers should be prepared for extended outages and factor that into their personal plans.”
Workers from 20 states have been called in to help the utility company as it works to restore power in Louisiana.
Update 8:08 a.m. EDT: Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura remains a Category 2 storm, but maximum sustained winds have decreased to 100 mph.
Damaging winds and flooding rainfall are spreading inland over western and central Louisiana as the storm continues to move north at 15 mph.
At 8 a.m. EDT Laura was located 20 miles north of Fort Polk, Louisiana, and life-threatening storm surge continues across most of the state’s coast.The storm is forecast to weaken rapidly and is currently located 30 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 50 miles northeast of Port Arthur, Texas.
Laura, which is still moving north at 15 mph, is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Laura’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
The hurricane warning from High Island to Intracoastal City has been replaced with a tropical storm warning.
Update 6:31 a.m. EDT: Aug 27: The National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Laura to a Category 2 storm just before 6 a.m. EDT Thursday after maximum sustained winds decreased to 110 mph.
Update 5:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: The National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Laura to a Category 3 storm just before 5 a.m. EDT Thursday after maximum sustained winds decreased to 120 mph.
The storm is forecast to weaken rapidly and is currently located 30 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 50 miles northeast of Port Arthur, Texas.
Laura, which is still moving north at 15 mph, is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Laura’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
Both the storm surge warning west of High Island, Texas, and the tropical storm warning for San Luis Pass to High Island have been discontinued. The Hurricane Watch from east of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana has been canceled.
Update 4:31 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura remained a Category 4 storm at 4 a.m. EDT with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it approached Sulphur, Louisiana. The storm is moving north at 15 mph.
Update 3:34 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: As Hurricane Laura plows across Lake Charles, Louisiana, calls for help from trapped residents have begun, and possible tornadoes have been spawned as far away as southwestern Mississippi.
Update 2:35 a.m. EDT: Hurricane Laura continues battering southern Louisiana with Lake Charles recording wind gusts of 128 mph.
Update 2:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: The “extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Weather Service National Hurricane Center reported.
At 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was moving north at 15 mph and located 30 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 40 miles east of Port Arthur, Texas.
Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding are currently sweeping portions of Louisiana.
The northern movement is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday, with a northeastward shift expected overnight and into Friday.
Laura is forecast to move inland across southwestern Louisiana Thursday morning and weaken rapidly before continuing north across the state through the afternoon. The center of the storm is expected to move over Arkansas Thursday night, over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday and the mid-Atlantic states Saturday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Laura’s eye, and tropical-storm-force winds extend 205 miles.
The hurricane warning from High Island westward to San Luis Pass, Texas, has been replaced with a tropical storm warning. Meanwhile, the tropical storm warning southwest of San Luis Pass has been discontinued.
Update 1:47 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura pummeled Cameron, Louisiana, just before 2 a.m. EDT Thursday and took immediate aim at Lake Charles.
Update 1:20 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura’s eyewall moved along the southwestern Louisiana coast just before 1 a.m.
The catastrophic Category 4 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall within minutes in Cameron, Louisiana.
Previous coverage: Hurricane Laura moved closer to the northwest Gulf coast with “catastrophic” storm surges, extreme winds and flash flooding expected late Wednesday and early Thursday.
In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Laura was still maintaining maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it moved north-northwest at 15 mph. The first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season was located about 75 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 75 miles southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.
Tropical storm force winds were already beginning to be felt along the Texas coast near the Louisiana border.
The hurricane center said Laura is expected to make landfall along the southwest Louisiana coast “within the next few hours” and will move inland early Thursday. The storm is expected to take a turn to the north and then head northeast by Thursday night.
The National Hurricane Center will issue an intermediate advisory at 2 a.m. EDT Thursday.
