CAMERON, La. — Hurricane Laura intensified rapidly Wednesday, approaching Category 5 strength early Thursday as the northwest eyewall began to move onshore just before 1 a.m. EDT, according to officials with the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center.
Update 2:35 a.m. EDT: Hurricane Laura continues battering southern Louisiana with Lake Charles recording wind gusts of 128 mph.
Update 2:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: The “extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Weather Service National Hurricane Center reported.
At 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was moving north at 15 mph and located 30 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 40 miles east of Port Arthur, Texas.
Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding are currently sweeping portions of Louisiana.
The northern movement is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday, with a northeastward shift expected overnight and into Friday.
Laura is forecast to move inland across southwestern Louisiana Thursday morning and weaken rapidly before continuing north across the state through the afternoon. The center of the storm is expected to move over Arkansas Thursday night, over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday and the mid-Atlantic states Saturday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Laura’s eye, and tropical-storm-force winds extend 205 miles.
The hurricane warning from High Island westward to San Luis Pass, Texas, has been replaced with a tropical storm warning. Meanwhile, the tropical storm warning southwest of San Luis Pass has been discontinued.
Update 1:47 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura pummeled Cameron, Louisiana, just before 2 a.m. EDT Thursday and took immediate aim at Lake Charles.
Update 1:20 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura’s eyewall moved along the southwestern Louisiana coast just before 1 a.m.
The catastrophic Category 4 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall within minutes in Cameron, Louisiana.
Previous coverage: Hurricane Laura moved closer to the northwest Gulf coast with “catastrophic” storm surges, extreme winds and flash flooding expected late Wednesday and early Thursday.
In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Laura was still maintaining maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it moved north-northwest at 15 mph. The first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season was located about 75 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 75 miles southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.
Tropical storm force winds were already beginning to be felt along the Texas coast near the Louisiana border.
The hurricane center said Laura is expected to make landfall along the southwest Louisiana coast “within the next few hours” and will move inland early Thursday. The storm is expected to take a turn to the north and then head northeast by Thursday night.
The National Hurricane Center will issue an intermediate advisory at 2 a.m. EDT Thursday.
© 2020 Cox Media Group
