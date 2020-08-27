Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall

Hurricane Laura made landfall just before midnight Wednesday. The storm had sustained winds of 150 mph when it hit the southwest Louisiana coast. It landed in Cameron, Louisiana. The most current location and data is posted below:
As of 1:00 AM CDT, the following information on the location and intensity of Hurricane Laura has been published by the National Hurricane Center:
Location...29.8N 93.3W
About 30 MI SSW OF Lake Charles LA
About 40 MI E of Por Arthur TX
Maximum sustained winds: 150 MPH / 240 KM/H
Present movement: NNW OR 350 DEGREES AT 15 MPH 24 KM/H
Minimum Central Pressure is 938 Millibars
There have been a couple of advisory changes:
The Hurricane Warning from High Island westward to San Luis Pass, Texas has been replaced with a Tropical Storm Warning.
The Tropical Storm Warning southwest of San Luis Pass has been discontinued.
