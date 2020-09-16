Hurricane Sally made official landfall at 4:45 AM this morning as a category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. Hundreds of thousands are without power in Alabama and Florida. Widespread damage is being reported this morning in Alabama and the Florida panhandle. 19 inches of rain was reported in Gasque, Alabama and 6-10 inches of additional rainfall is expected across much of the region. Due to the easterly track, the Mississippi coast was spared the worst of the impacts.
Sally is expected to weaken as the storm moves inland. Heavy rain will continue to the east through the end of the week bringing a flash flood potential as far east as South Carolina.
Hurricane Sally Maximum Wind Gusts:
Fort Morgan, AL - 121 mph
Pensacola, FL - 86 mph
Elberta, AL - 77 mph
Foley, AL - 76 mph
Gulf Breeze, FL - 69 mph
Elgin AFB - 60 mph
Mobile, AL - 63 mph
