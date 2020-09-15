Hurricane Sally has weakened overnight to a category 1 hurricane. The slow-motion of the storm has caused upwelling which has dropped sea surface temperatures a couple of degrees. Hurricanes feed off of warm water and cooler water temperatures mean a slightly weaker storm. Despite the weaker storm, the threats have not changed all that much. The storm surge of 6-9 feet is still expected along the Mississippi coast and 4-7 feet of storm surge is expected for Alabama beaches and Mobile Bay. Rainfall totals will range from 15-20"+ from coastal Mississippi to the panhandle of Florida. Historic flooding will be possible in some of these locations.
As for the Delta, our weather will be pretty typical with a couple of showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon through Thursday.
