GREENVILLE - The big lottery drawing might have made a billionaire... was it you?
And if you did win... what could you, what should you do with the ticket... and with the money?
The drawing for the 3rd larges mega-millions jackpot left us without a winner, raising the prize sum to a whopping $1.2 billion.
The future lucky lotto winner will face 2 options - take the money now, as a "lump sum", or in gradual payment, also known as "an annuity."
While most winners usually go for the lump sum, experts say, inflation isn't making that decision easy, any more.
"If we veliever that infolation will be here for a while then you may want to consider taking the annuity versus taking the lump sum" said Kurt Panouses, a tax and estate planning attorney and CPA.
The annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one. This helps protect against inflation.
Lottery USA shows us a winner in Mississippi could take home 439 million cash money after taxes, but check this out: with 30 annuity payments over 29 years, the total jumps to more than 748 million, a more than 300 million dollar bonus.
And there are other benefits to choosing an annuity.
"Especially for a younger person that maty not have the skills and ability to say no to certain purchases," said Panouses.
It's serious advice since some estimates show 70% of lotto winners who choose lump sum payments run out of money in 5 years or less.
It also matters who wins.
"Is it one person? it is 5 people? Is it a family?" asked Panouses.
If you're that lucky winner, most experts say do not sign the back of the ticket, take it home and put it in a safe place. Call a qualified professional who can help you claim the money and protect your interests.
While the chance of a single ticket hitting the jackpot is roughly 1 in 302.5 million, there’s always a guaranteed winner: Uncle Sam.
