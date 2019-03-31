This year's first, 'Worship on the Water,' event was held at a local church in Greenville.
The faith-based race-reconciliation initiative that's now nationally recognized, was held at Impact church.
The lead pastor, Pastor Jae Smith, spoke on the message titled, "Who is My Neighbor."
'Worship on the Water' is held every fifth Sunday. It was created by Greenville Mayor, Errick Simmons.
