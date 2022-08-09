A surprising development in the Emmett Till case late Tuesday.
Prosecutor Dwayne Richardson, who has always maintained there wasn't enough evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham in the kidnapping and murder of Emmett Till... seemingly proved it by secretly taking the case again to a Leflore County Grand Jury.
But the result has not satisfied the family or their supporters.
In the little over a month, since the warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham turned up in the basement of the Leflore County Courthouse.... protestors have kept up the pressure on authorities to act... and authorities from District Attorney Dwayne Richardson all the way to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch... have met those protests with relative silence.
Each said only the minimum, that neither thought there was enough evidence to pursue the case....
Now, we know Richardson secretly took the case to a Lefore County Grand Jury.
Tuesday he announced, that the week before, that grand jury, like others before, had found insufficient evidence to indict Donham.
A family member I talked to, about the time the case went to the grand jury, told me in no uncertain terms, Ms. Donham remained in North Carolina, with no plans to return to Mississippi.
Meantime protestors tell me the Till family had not been made aware of the presentation to the Grand Jury... much less it's verdict.
"The family and the organizations are very disappointed with the district attorney to convene a grand jury without informing the community or the family," said Brother Kareem Mohammad or the Greenville Local Organizing Committee
Protestors have long said they would march in the streets if they didn't get action from authorities. They have made it clear... this non-indictment does not satisfy their expectation.
So what's next?
"Pushing petitions to show the state government our dissatisfaction with their decision and to get people elected who will do the right thing," said Brother Kareem.
So while we can expect the protests to continue, it seems clear, the Mississippi Justice system has once again, washed its hands of the Emmett Till murder... for now.
In Greenville, Dennis Turner
