If you were looking for a festival that focuses on Arts and Crafts and Eating, then, 'the Indian Bayou Arts and Eats Festival' was the place for you this weekend.
This is the eighth year, that the festival has been held at the park, right across the street from the B.B King museum.
Attendees could buy all kinds of arts and crafts, there was even a dog show, called, 'The Delta Dog Show' and a pecan pie competition.
"We included the eats, with our Pecan Pie Competition and appetizer competition. Food is fun!" Said, Evelyn Roughton, the Co-Chair of Indian Bayou Arts and Eats Festival.
This festival happens every year, at the same place, on the third Saturday in September.
