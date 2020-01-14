Indianola Blood Drive

The South Sunflower County Hospital hosted a blood drive in collaboration with Mississippi Blood Services.
The month of January marks National Blood Donor Month. It's also one of the most difficult times of year to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients.
This time of year is always hard to get blood donations because of illness, inclement weather and busy holiday schedules, according to the American Red Cross.
The South Sunflower County Hospital holds a blood drive about twice a year.
Chief Operating Officer Eligah Johnson said most employees know how the blood gets put good use.
"A lot of different needs for blood, I mean and as hospital employees we understand that so we're always happy and encouraged to assist the Mississippi Blood Service in helping recruit employees and people to give blood," he said.
The blood drive was from noon to 6 p.m. at the South Sunflower County Hospital.
Medical staff urge that you eat and have water before going in to donate . The hospital gave away free t-shirts and gift cards to Mcdonald's or subway for those who gave blood.
